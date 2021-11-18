Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 64.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $917.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

