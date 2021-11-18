Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,265 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Brinker International worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,658 shares of company stock worth $493,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

