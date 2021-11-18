Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $110.28 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.70 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

