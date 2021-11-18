Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,859,000 after purchasing an additional 533,997 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,343,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 18.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,440,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,887,000 after purchasing an additional 537,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UA. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

UA stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

