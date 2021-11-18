Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Rambus worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

