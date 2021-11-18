Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,301 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Installed Building Products worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

IBP stock opened at $137.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,167,090 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

