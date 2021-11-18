Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,302 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MaxLinear worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 698.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 142,210 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,004 shares in the company, valued at $48,931,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXL stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXL. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

