Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,581 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

