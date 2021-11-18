Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 7,521 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 697,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 704,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 408,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 404,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,224 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.