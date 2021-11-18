Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 8,272 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hub Group worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $86.07 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.