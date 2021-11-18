Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 58,140 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Frontline worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $151,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Frontline by 93.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 61,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Frontline by 126.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 107,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

FRO opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.12. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

