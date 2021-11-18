Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBYI shares. Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 153.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,130 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 25.7% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 109.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 421,366 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2,545.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 362,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 348,963 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBYI stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

