Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €114.78 ($135.04).

PUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Puma stock opened at €113.50 ($133.53) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €103.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. Puma has a 52-week low of €78.72 ($92.61) and a 52-week high of €113.35 ($133.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

