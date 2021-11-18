PumaPay Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $522,130.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00216677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

