PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $350.62

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 350.62 ($4.58) and traded as low as GBX 327.50 ($4.28). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 337.50 ($4.41), with a volume of 58,243 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on PureTech Health from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 350.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £971.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.