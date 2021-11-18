Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) versus ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Financial Analysis

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $21.71 million 1.19 -$6.90 million ($0.32) -2.12 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.52 $517.96 million N/A N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers -40.08% -20.01% -8.10% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pyxis Tankers and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 1 1 0 2.50 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $57.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.10%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Pyxis Tankers on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

