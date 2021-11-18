Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of Pzena Investment Management worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PZN stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $817.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

