Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Issued By Oppenheimer

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gladstone Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 54,833 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 40,152 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

