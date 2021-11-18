Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $755.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 47.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after buying an additional 754,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 175,305 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

