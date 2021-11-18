Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Issued By Wedbush

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Casper Sleep in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

CSPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 1,919.80% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 344.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.