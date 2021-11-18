Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Oatly Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.13.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
