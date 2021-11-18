Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Oatly Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.13.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 9.44 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 9.05 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 14.29.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

