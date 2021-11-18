Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Issued By B. Riley

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $747.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

