Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

ABEO opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

