Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) Decreased by Analyst

AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AgileThought in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AgileThought’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter valued at $90,876,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the third quarter valued at $199,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgileThought

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.