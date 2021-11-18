Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for International Game Technology PLC Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Game Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

IGT opened at $29.44 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 385,711 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 65,211 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.