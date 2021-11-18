Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Decreased by Pi Financial

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Pi Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ITP. Cormark raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.11.

ITP stock opened at C$24.87 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$21.49 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

In other news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.