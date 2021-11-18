Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 3.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.59%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after purchasing an additional 592,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after acquiring an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.