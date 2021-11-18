Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Porch Group, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Porch Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRCH. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of PRCH opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,212. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

