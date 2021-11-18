Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Cut by Analyst

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Sunlight Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

SUNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,166,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

