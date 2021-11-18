Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Virgin Galactic in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

NYSE SPCE opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

