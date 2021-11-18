QuadrantProtocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $163,234.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $163,234.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00220495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.