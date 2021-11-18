Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS: QNTO) is one of 38 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Quaint Oak Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 16.79% 17.26% 1.03% Quaint Oak Bancorp Competitors 23.98% 9.29% 1.00%

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $22.98 million $3.24 million 7.42 Quaint Oak Bancorp Competitors $146.25 million $15.72 million 16.57

Quaint Oak Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp. Quaint Oak Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaint Oak Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 15.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp Competitors 112 433 253 16 2.21

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 4.45%. Given Quaint Oak Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quaint Oak Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp rivals beat Quaint Oak Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.