Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Quaker Chemical worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

In related news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KWR opened at $255.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

