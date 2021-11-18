Quantis Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $22,695.21 and approximately $5.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00068896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,037.73 or 0.99978627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.20 or 0.07001228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

