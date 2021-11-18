Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.29 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $21.67 million and $76,912.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,104.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.50 or 0.07203568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.00366369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $555.34 or 0.00989830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00086651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00407412 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00262216 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,330,833 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

