QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) PT Raised to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

QS stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 10.93. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,187,000 after purchasing an additional 585,820 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $762,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 47.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.5% in the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

