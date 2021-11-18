Quark Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $888.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $888.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 110.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,851,635 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

