Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ QH opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quhuo has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Quhuo during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quhuo during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quhuo during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Quhuo by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.