QuickSwap Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $344.71 or 0.00597492 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $112.76 million and $25.89 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00068620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00090597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,937.02 or 1.00422140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.40 or 0.06982414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

