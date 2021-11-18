QuickX Protocol (QCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $33,597.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00219965 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00088741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

