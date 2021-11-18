Radio Caca (RACA) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Billion

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $216.24 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00068016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00088569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,628.91 or 1.00543136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.23 or 0.07009700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

