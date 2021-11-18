Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Volume Tops $224.88 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $224.88 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,421.73 or 1.00920061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.39 or 0.07101739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

