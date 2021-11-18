Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Achieves Market Cap of $81.95 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00005217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $81.95 million and $2.12 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068447 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00090219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,747.10 or 1.00066448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.80 or 0.06943140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,218,744 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

