Raiden Network Token Market Capitalization Tops $34.00 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $34.00 million and $1.85 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00016131 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.49 or 0.00218551 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.