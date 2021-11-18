Rally Hits Market Capitalization of $984.08 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $984.08 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rally alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00091515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,934.26 or 1.00174015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.92 or 0.06960320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,870,450,856 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.