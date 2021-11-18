Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP Sells $49,910.15 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RMBS stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. 2,650,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,994. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rambus by 183.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rambus by 1,782.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 127,970 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rambus by 106.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

