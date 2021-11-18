RAMP 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.85 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $115.70 million and $13.85 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00218223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 391,622,329 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.