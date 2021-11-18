Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Up 4.9%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $34.20. Approximately 329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 236,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RANI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

