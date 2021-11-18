RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down to $35.84

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.84, but opened at $34.56. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

RAPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and sold 164,356 shares worth $5,570,029. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.