Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 804,700 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the October 14th total of 470,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:RGPCF opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26. Ratch Group Public has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Ratch Group Public Company Profile

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

